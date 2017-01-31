AAA offers Super Bowl Sunday Tipsy Tow

OK (KSWO) – On Super Bowl Sunday, AAA is offering free Tipsy Tow services. The service is open to the public.

“Let’s face it, we know there’ll be lots of people drinking on Super Bowl Sunday and we have no problem with that,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma. “Just don’t put yourself and everyone else on the road at risk by trying to drive when you know you shouldn’t.”

From 3:00 p.m., on February 5 until 4:00 a.m. on February 6, call 1-800-AAA HELP (222-4357) for a Tipsy Tow ride for you and your vehicle and up to one more passenger within a 15-mile radius from the point of pick up.

