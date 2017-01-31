Steer escapes meat processing plant, captured in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An interesting standoff in Lawton this afternoon, between police and a steer.

Lawton police say the steer had somehow gotten loose from a meat processing plant on 'F' avenue. It then ran across Gore Boulevard before getting trapped in a backyard. Needless to say, the sight drew quite a crowd.

Lawton Police and animal control were both on scene. Eventually, some residents came out and set up a pen to trap the animal.

“It could have been much worse than it was. We're glad it wasn't everybody came out, animal control, officers that were out here involved with this deal, some citizens that had some equipment that the cow belonged to it was a great deal for them to help us out, so we all came together and we figured out a great way to get the cow in without hurting anybody or it the cow itself,” said Sergeant Jenkins with LPD.

No word on where that cow will be taken now.

