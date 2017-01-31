Free tax preparation services offered in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It’s tax prep season and the IRS can be intimidating. This local program can help ease some of that burden.

Some Lawton locals joined together to help the community make sure they are filing their taxes correctly. The services are free and being held at the Center for Creative Living and the Library. There is no limit on income or age but they are not trained to handle business taxes but any simple taxes they can do.

John Nilsson says this is a great way to serve the community.

“I love it. A lot of the people I've met that have a problem with taxes are afraid of the IRS. I like to help them and help them feel comfortable then they come back again as repeat customers. They really seem to appreciate it,” said Nilsson.

To have your taxes filed, just bring all necessary tax paperwork and identification and expect to spend an hour of your time there. This service will be going on until April 17th. You can find more information at The Library or the Center for Creative Living.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.