Man killed in Comanche Co crash identified

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The man killed in an early morning crash in Comanche County has been identified as Nolen Young, 81, of Geronimo.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused a fatal crash Tuesday morning. It happened between 4:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Burk Road east of Trail Road and 120th Street. That’s almost 7 miles east of Geronimo.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck several large pieces of concrete, hit a creek embankment, and rolled before coming to rest on its top.

Young was pronounced dead on scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Nolan was previously reported missing from Geronimo.

