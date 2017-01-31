Mac High students recognize custodial staff at 'Dude, Be Nice' event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Balloons and posters welcomed the custodial staff at MacArthur High School as part of an annual event.

It's called 'Dude, Be Nice'. This is the second-year MacArthur High has hosted the event. It looks to recognize those who do so much and ask for nothing in return.

Today, students welcomed the custodial staff with a drumline, posters, and balloons. We spoke with the president of the leadership council at MacArthur. She explains why they wanted to do this:

“Our custodians mean a lot to us here at MacArthur and we feel that they don't get appreciated for all they do. I mean, they don't just clean the trays they say hi to you in the hallway and so we just felt that they needed something more than just a paycheck,” Terry explained.

The staff was also given a personal gift, as well as supplies they may need for their work. We also caught up with one of those staff members. He says they take pride in creating a safe, clean environment and says he is thankful beyond words.

