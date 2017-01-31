OKC Zoo receives critically endangered female orangutan - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Zoo receives critically endangered female orangutan

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source OKC Zoo) (Source OKC Zoo)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma City Zoo is now home to a 23-year-old, female Sumatran orangutan named Negara. She comes to Oklahoma from the Perth Zoo in Australia.  

“We worked with the Orangutan Species Survival Plan (SSP) supported by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Perth Zoo,” said Laura Bottaro, Zoological curator. “The SSP approved Negara as a breeding companion for our 15-year-old, male Sumatran orangutan Elok. We hope Negara and Elok will enjoy each other’s company, and will increase the population and add genetic diversity to the species in North America. Orangutan numbers are very low in zoos. The Zoo’s partnership with the SSP acts as an important hedge against extinction for orangutans.”

Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered in the wild. The process to get Negara took more than 2 years. To learn more about these and other happenings, visit okczoo.org.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

