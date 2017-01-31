Controlled burn rekindles, burns 145 acres

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- One hundred and forty-five acres were burned when high winds rekindled a controlled burn on tribal land in Comanche County this afternoon.

Emergency Management says the burn had been smoldering for a couple of days when it picked up just before two o'clock on Four Mile Road near Meers-Porter Hill.

Firefighters from at least six different departments responded. No injuries or structure damage was reported.

