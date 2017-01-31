WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s Supreme Court Announcement at 7PM - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

WATCH LIVE: President Trump's Supreme Court Announcement at 7PM

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO)- Watch live as President Donald Trump announces his supreme court nominee tonight at 7:00 p.m.

  Pre-existing conditions and the health plan: Who's covered?

    Friday, May 5 2017 12:03 AM EDT
    The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.

  LPS Foundation hosts fundraiser dinner

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:51 PM EDT
     The Lawton Public Schools Foundation hosted a special night of fun music and good food to raise money for local educators.

  Local students recall roller coaster scare

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:48 PM EDT
    GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - Geronimo students went to what started out as an ordinary field trip on Thursday but it turned into a frightening day for some students when they got stranded on a roller coaster at Frontier City Amusement Park in Oklahoma City. Around 11:30 a.m. the Silver Bullet stopped after its safety system automatically shut it off. It took firefighters and employees of the park about two hours to get all 19 of the passengers down safely. Three of those 19 passengers were...

