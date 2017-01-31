Coffee with Cops for the kids, adults

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton officers, eager to answer the community's questions, came to the McDonald's on Cache Road Tuesday evening for another Coffee with Cops.

Since last April, Lawton police have been meeting over a hot cup and maybe some fries to talk about safety in the community.

On Tuesday evening, it was Coffee with Cops with a side of a Happy Meal! The officers said the kids are part of the community, too. So, they try to show their fun side with them.

Faith Deck, a 4th grader, said the officers were ‘acting like them.’

"They said to my big sister, ‘You trying to race to the play set?’" said Deck.

While the grownups talked, some of the officers were handing out stickers and taking selfies with the kids.

COP Officer Dustin Dye said they are there to have fun, but to also reassure that the officers are there to help.

"With so much going on right now out there between social media and TV, we always haven't had a positive spotlight,” said Dye. “So we're just out here to let them know that we are the good guys. We're out here for them. To protect them, serve the community."

Lawton Police said their Coffee with Cops event is growing, and plan to have more this year.

