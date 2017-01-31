Arrest made in Duncan burglary, police investigate a dozen more

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - New details on those burglaries that happened over the weekend in Duncan.

Police arrested a woman, Roxanne Peterson, in connection with at least one of the break-ins, and Tuesday she was charged with second-degree burglary. Investigators also told 7NEWS that they are now working about half a dozen break-ins.

As we told you Monday, both the Jimmy's Egg restaurant and the Old 81 Tattoo parlor were victimized over the weekend. Police made the arrest after searching a home, and finding evidence of several more burglaries. Police said they believe the break-ins are connected, but are still trying to figure out how.

