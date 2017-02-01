National fire advisory issued for Oklahoma

Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
Prosecution is expected to rest today in the 1st-degree murder trial of Terry Drury. Terry Drury, 63, was arrested in April 2016 after he turned himself into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office claiming that he shot and killed 53-year-old Jeffrey Garrison, his ex-son-in-law. Surveillance video shows Drury walking into the Altus Walmart minutes before the shooting to purchase a box of .410 shotgun shells.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
