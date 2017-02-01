National fire advisory issued for Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

National fire advisory issued for Oklahoma

By Monte Brown, Anchor
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - For the first time in state history, a Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory has been issued for Oklahoma.

The National Interagency Fire Center issued it at the request of Oklahoma Forestry Services. It runs from February 1st though the 14th. The purpose is to prepare firefighters and the public for critical wildland fuel conditions that increase the potential for extreme fire danger.

“This type of advisory is rarely issued and is a first for our state, so we want everyone to understand the significance of it,” said Mark Goeller, Fire Management Chief, Oklahoma Forestry Services.  “We ask that firefighters and the public prepare for the possibility of an increase in the number and severity of wildfires.”

The public is being asked to avoid doing anything that could produce a spark, which could then start a fire. If you spot one, you're asked to call 911 immediately to report it. Oklahoma Forestry Services says families should also have a plan on what to do if a fire breaks out.

