Childress coach surprised with Super Bowl tickets on 'Good Morning America'

CHILDRESS, TX (KSWO) - Childress High School coach Phillip Rhodes was surprised on national TV Wednesday morning when ABC's Good Morning America announced he was their "Super Coach" winner.

About a thousand people, students, family and friends, packed a gym to cheer on Rhodes as he was honored and surprised with a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

"I've been watching [the Super Bowl] every single year since 1970," Rhodes said, adding that he has never attended an NFL game because he prepares with his Childress High School athletes on Sundays. "I'm glad to finally get to go see one."

GMA reports he was nominated by more than 100 people he's helped throughout his 33 year career.

