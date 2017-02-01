Special Oklahoma House committee set to release final report

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A special House committee investigating a Tulsa Republican lawmaker accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants is set to release its final report.

House officials announced in a press release Wednesday that the special investigative committee has wrapped up its probe into the allegations, as well as a wrongful-termination settlement agreement paid to one of the accusers.

The panel will release its findings and recommendations at 1 p.m. Thursday at the state Capitol.

Rep. Dan Kirby initially resigned in late December after reports of the settlement agreement first surfaced, but later rescinded his resignation. He has denied wrongdoing, although he acknowledged an inappropriate relationship with one of the women.

The House could vote to expel Kirby with a two-thirds vote, or 67 members.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.