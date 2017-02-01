Fugitive arrested after hitchhiking from Wichita Falls

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of killing a woman and believe he may be in the Texoma area.

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KSWO) – The man wanted by U.S. Marshals for shooting a woman in the head in Texas has been arrested after Marshals said they received a tip.

Officials said a trucker picked up Anthony Graziano at the Flying J Truck Stop in Wichita Falls. He was dropped off between Whitesboro and Gainesville on U.S. 82. After dropping off Graziano, the trucker saw a news story with his picture and contacted U.S. Marshals who were in the area.

Authorities said they located Graziano at a convenience store and were able to take him to custody without any further problems.

Graziano had been on the run since he allegedly shot a woman in the head and then robbed a convenience store near Pottsboro, Texas, northeast of Sherman, on January 20th. He was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

