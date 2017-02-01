Oklahoma under a national fire advisory

OK (KSWO)- The National Interagency Fire Center has issued a Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory for most of Oklahoma through February 14. Advisory is issued to warn of critical wildland fuel conditions that increase the potential for extreme fire danger.

“This type of advisory is rarely issued and is a first for our state, so we want everyone to understand the significance of it,” said Mark Goeller, Fire Management Chief, Oklahoma Forestry Services. “We ask that firefighters and the public prepare for the possibility of an increase in the number and severity of wildfires.”

Please avoid doing anything that can cause a spark, report any wildfires immediately through 911, avoid the vicinity of wildfires, have a plan for wildfire incidents, and heed all evacuation notices.

For more information, visit Oklahoma Forestry Services’ website at www.forestry.ok/firedanger or the National Interagency Fire Center’s website www.nifc.gov.

