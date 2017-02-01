Oklahoma under a national fire advisory

An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
