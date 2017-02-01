Arrington withdraws plea, asks for new venue

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and stealing her car has filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea.



Matthew Arrington is also requesting a change of venue, saying it's impossible to get a fair trial in Stephens County because of the publicity surrounding the case.

Authorities say Arrington forced his way inside a woman's home in December 2015 and sexually assaulted her in front of a child. He pleaded guilty earlier this month but now wants to enter a "not guilty" plea.

A judge will rule on the motions next week.

