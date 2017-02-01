SORTPO asks Stephens County residents for their opinion of rural roads

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Southwest Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization would like the public’s collaboration in making a list of mobility and rural roadway projects. Stephens County residents are being asked to take a survey to share information on the transportation needs.

Their new survey can be filled out by anyone who uses roads in Oklahoma. The survey will help develop scoring criteria to prioritize future projects. The SORTPO Regional Transportation Plan aims to enhance rural transportation, connectivity, congestion relief and safety.

SORTPO will be meeting with Stephens County residents this afternoon at 1:30 at the Red River Technology Center in the Jerry D Morris Building Room 113. Residents can shape future planning of the transportation systems in the county.

