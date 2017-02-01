Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby’s trial date has been set

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- A trial date has been set for the Tulsa officer accused of killing an unarmed man. Officer Betty Shelby will stand trial in May on a charge of manslaughter.

Last September, Shelby shot and killed Terrence Crutcher after his car was stopped in the middle of a road. In the dash cam video, Crutcher is seen walking away with his hands up. Shelby later shot him, claiming he was reaching for a weapon.

Her attorney's claim she experienced 'auditory exclusion' -- in which people during high-stress moments don't hear sounds around them. She has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.