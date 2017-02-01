Oklahoma adds RBs to help replace Mixon, Perine

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma might have successfully filled its running back void.

247Sports lists Trey Sermon of Marietta, Ga., and Kennedy Brooks of Mansfield, Texas, as top 15 running backs in the Class of 2017 rankings. Both signed with the Sooners on Wednesday.

Sermon and Brooks join Oklahoma's highly ranked class a month after running backs Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon chose to leave school early. Perine became the school's all-time career rusher during the Sugar Bowl last month. Mixon set the school record for all-purpose yards in a season.

Brooks ran for 2,865 yards and 40 touchdowns last season after rushing for 3,522 yards as a junior.

The Sooners also have added three receivers with 247Sports four-star composite rankings to help deal with the loss of Biletnikoff Award winner Dede Westbrook. Marquise Brown from College of the Canyons, CeeDee Lamb, from Richmond, Texas and Charleston Rambo from Cedar Hill, Texas, are all on board.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: Yes

Best in class: S Robert Barnes.

Best of the rest: ILB Levi Draper, DE Addison Gumbs, CB Justin Broiles, OG Tyrese Robinson, CB Tre Brown.

One that got away: LB Jacob Phillips switched his commitment to LSU in the past week.

How they'll fit in: The running back position is wide open. Abdul Adams is the most experienced returning back, but the talented freshmen will be hard to hold off. Oklahoma had issues in the secondary last season, so Barnes and Broiles could get an early look.

For the full list: http://www.soonersports.com/pdf9/5223409.pdf?DB_LANG=C&;DB_OEM_ID=31000

