OK Rep introduces bill allowing undocumented immigrants to receive driver’s licenses

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) — Rep. Monroe Nichols introduced House Bill 1258, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses without fear of being turned over to federal authorities.

Nichols says unlicensed immigrants are already driving on Oklahoma highways. The proposed bill will be heard before the Public Safety Committee.

