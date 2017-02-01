Former OKC Officer Daniel Holtzclaw's deadline to appeal conviction is today

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool). Daniel Holtzclaw cries as the verdicts are read in his trial in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City police officer, was facing dozens of charges alleging he sexually assaulted several ...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) — February 1st is the deadline for Daniel Holtzclaw to appeal his sentence and get a new trial.

The former Oklahoma City police officer was convicted of sexually assaulting several women while he was on the job last year.

Holtzclaw was convicted on 18 out of 36 counts. The jury found Holtzclaw ran background checks on women with criminal records to target them for sexual attacks.

He is serving 263 years in prison.

His lawyers started the appealed the conviction and have been granted several extensions. The appeal extension is expected to be turned in at the last minute today.

