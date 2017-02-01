OK Co Sheriff retires amid audit investigation

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel will retire March 1st.

In November, Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to allow Whetsel to remain sheriff during an investigation into a controversial audit. The audit listed potentially broken laws, creative accounting, and nearly $900,000 in misallocated funds.

Oklahoma County Commissioners will appoint an interim sheriff and a special election will be held within 30 days.

Whetsel has served 5 terms as Sheriff.

