Democrats boycott Scott Pruitt’s EPA confirmation

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO)- All ten democrats on the Senate Committee tasked with considering Scott Pruitt to lead the EPA boycotted the meeting.



The protest delayed the vote, leaving the EPA without a head.

Democrats are complaining about Pruitt not providing answers regarding his record as Oklahoma Attorney General. Republicans disagree, arguing it was more about slowing Trump's confirmation process.

