Upcoming event helps large animal owners prepare for natural disasters

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Stephens County 4-H Horse Club will be holding a free event tomorrow that is open to the public. The presentation will be sponsored by The Oklahoma Animal First Responders.

Topics will cover disaster preparedness with large animals, who to turn to in the event of a natural disaster, and how OLAFR can help you be prepared for the upcoming tornado seasons.

It will be at the Stephens County Fairgrounds Conference Center tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

