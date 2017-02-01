Native Americans worry about healthcare repeal

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Native Americans are worried that a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act could be devastating for their healthcare.

Though underfunded, more than 2 million Americans depend on Indian Health Services every year.

The Indian Healthcare Improvement Act allows health care providers to bill Medicare, Medicaid, and third-party insurers to keep the system running. IHCIA merged with the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

