LPS students celebrate Global School Play Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It was a day of play at several are schools today. February 1st is Global School Play Day.

Pat Henry, Woodland Hills, Learning Tree Academy, and Almor West elementary schools all took part. Students spent the whole school day without electronics -- engaging in free play.

We spoke with one of the teachers at Pat Henry. She says not only is she enjoying it but the kids are too.

“I love it because it's so much games and we don't have to use technology and, as my dad says, technology is not better than life,” said Destiny.

“I really like it! I really wish we could do it almost once a week. I really like playing with my friends,” said Phillip.

The students played with board games, cards, Legos, and much more. The day is done to promote the importance of regular, unstructured play for child development.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.