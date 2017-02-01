Convicted Oklahoma City police officer appeals sentence

(Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP). Former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, center, cries as he is led from the courtroom after the verdicts were read for the charges against him at the Oklahoma County Courthouse in Oklahoma City, Thurs...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting women while on duty is appealing his conviction and 263-year prison sentence.

Online Court of Criminal Appeals records indicate that attorneys for 30-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw formally filed his appeal on Wednesday.

Among other things, attorneys allege the evidence at Holtclaw's 2015 trial was insufficient to convict him of the charges and that he didn't receive a fair trial because of a "circus atmosphere" during the highly publicized case.

Holtzclaw also claims that his attorneys were ineffective during his trial.

The Associated Press highlighted Holtzclaw's case as part of a yearlong investigation into sexual misconduct by law enforcement, which found that about 1,000 officers in the U.S. lost their licenses for sex assault or other sexual misconduct over a six-year period.

