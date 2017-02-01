Convicted Oklahoma City police officer appeals sentence

An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
The Marlow Museum opened up its doors for the first day of their new schedule on Friday.
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
The 19th annual Rock-N-Rumble Car Cruise and Show kicked off today in Altus on Main Street !
