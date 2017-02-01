McCall says new oversight panel to review House expenditures

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's new Republican House Speaker Charles McCall is setting up a special committee to review and approve House expenditures in excess of $15,000.

McCall announced the creation of the new committee on Wednesday based on a recommendation from a special panel that is investigating a $44,500 wrongful-termination settlement with a former employee who alleged she was sexually harassed.

The newly created oversight committee will review and authorize all future legal settlements, as well as major expenditures that exceed $15,000. The committee will be bipartisan and meet as needed.

McCall says he will appoint members of the committee in the next few days.

