Elite Academy offers free hair cuts to local first responders

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) - Local first responders have the opportunity to get a free haircut from barber students of Elite Academy.

Barber Instructor Phelix Hailey has been cutting hair for 28 years. He said the inspiration behind offering free haircuts not only provides the opportunity to give back to the community but also gives his students a job and chance to change the direction of their lives.

"Helping take some guys off the streets and send them in the positive direction,” said Hailey. “Give them a job opportunity, put food on the table for their families and keep themselves out of trouble.”

His student assistant, Karlton Ward said the complimentary cuts bridges the gap between workers and the community.

"It gives them help and helping them further their careers and get practice for their studies,” said Ward. “It also gives a lighter load to the state workers and shows them that the community actually cares about what they do for the community."

Hailey sends a message to those still considering that free haircut.

"Please come down,” said Hailey. “I got highly capable men down here ready to cut your hair. I got some that need some practice but they all will be supervised so no one will get a bad job I will make sure of that."

All you must do is bring your proof of employment if you'd like a free haircut.

Hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. They are also open the first Saturday of every month from 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

