Fugitive arrested after tip to Lawton Crime Stoppers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The search for a man wanted for shooting a woman in the head ended Thursday with his arrest, thanks to a tip that was called in to Lawton Crime Stoppers.

Anthony Graziano had been on the run since January 20th, when he allegedly shot a woman in the head and then robbed a convenience store near Pottsboro, Texas. He was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshal's Office said they believed Graziano was in the Wichita Falls or Lawton area. Local media posted his picture on the air and online to help with the search, and that appears to have paid off.

Graziano was hitchhiking and was picked up by a trucker at the Flying J Truck Stop in Wichita Falls. Then, he was dropped off between Whitesboro and Gainesville, Texas on U.S. 82. After dropping him off, the trucker recognized the wanted man's picture on the news and reported it to Lawton Crime Stoppers.

It was just after 9 a.m. Thursday, when Charles Whittington, a detective for the Lawton Police Department got an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers.

"This was a pretty good tip. He had detailed information to the suspect's whereabouts," said Whittington. "So, immediately after hanging up the phone with that tipster, I contacted the U.S. Marshal's office and provided that tip information to them."



Just three hours after the tip came in, authorities found and arrested Graziano at a convenience store and took him into custody without any problems.



Officials believe he has ties to the Lawton area, so they have been actively searching since January 20th.



"Lucky for us, there were some citizens who had information that were able to call Crime Stoppers, provide that which possibly led to the arrest of this individual," said Whittington.



Whittington said he's thankful for citizens who come forward. He hopes this will show others the importance of reporting information that can help save other peoples lives.



"Police can not be everywhere, even though we would like to be everywhere when we can," said Whittington. "If someone has that information and they're able to pass that along and possibly make an arrest on something this heinous, that's amazing."



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.