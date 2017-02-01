26 Southwest Oklahoma athletes sign to play college football

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - For college football coaches across the country, Wednesday felt a bit like Christmas morning. It was National Signing Day. The first day that high school seniors could sign letters of intent with the colleges of their choosing. This year, 26 Southwest Oklahoma student athletes signed letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. One earned his way to a Division I program. Kaieem Caesar of Cache signed to play football at the University of Ohio, nearly three weeks after verbally committing to the school.

Caesar was not the only Bulldog to sign. Five other Cache players took the next step toward playing college ball. J'air Thomas will attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College. Levi Cain and Tony Garland are headed to East Central University. Nick Gunnarschja signed to play ball at Southern Nazarene University. Finally, Maurice Dowell is on his way to Langston University.

As usual, the city of Lawton is supplying schools with plenty of college talent as well. At Lawton High, six Wolverines cemented their college destinations. Running back Tre Curry will be playing at Missouri Southern. Quarterback Zach Hanna and Pierce Warn will head to Weatherford to play at Southwestern. Dia'Vonta Michael signed his letter of intent with Langston. Traylan Walker is heading to NEO. Nathan Kirk will attend Southern Nazarene.

MacArthur is also sending a big group to the college level. Six Highlanders signed Wednesday afternoon. Two of them will continue their careers together. Ronnie Kimble and D.T. Marks are taking their talents to NEO. All-State defensive lineman Sir-Ryan Royal will be suiting up for UCO next year. B.J. Davis is on his way to Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva. Robert Rose is headed to Lawrence Tech in Southfield, Michigan. And Anthony Love-Kemper will make the move to Stillwater where he'll be a preferred walk-on at Oklahoma State.

Over at Eisenhower, a pair of Eagles are on their way to the college level. Receivers Jonell Pagan and Mookie Douglas signed their letters of intent. Pagan plans to attend Texas Wesleyan University for the program's first season in the sport in over 75 years. Douglas is on his way to Ada to play for the East Central Tigers. Both were key in helping Mike Burris lay the foundation in his first season as head coach.

Duncan is sending two players to the college ranks as well. All-State offensive lineman J.W. Morrow and star running back Trenton Bell, who were both multi-year starters for the Demons will remain teammates. The duo is headed to UCO to play for the Bronchos.

A pair of Elgin Owls will also be playing pigskin at the next level. Tight End Greydon Buhlig signed his letter of intent to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State. Alongside Buhlig is defensive back Cole Cizek. He plans on attending Southern Nazarene in the fall.

Two more area athletes announced their plans for next year. Dace Granger of Anadarko signed to play for Southwestern Oklahoma State. Then in Mangum, Bryce Peeler decided his collegiate destination will be Panhandle State University.

