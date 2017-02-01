OSBI experts testify in Lawton murder trial

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Wednesday, an expert on gunshot residue with the Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation took the stand in the murder trial of Roy White Jr.

White is facing charges for the 2015 shooting death of Donald Brewer Jr. at a Lawton motel.

According to witness testimony Tuesday, White thought Brewer owed him money and shot him multiple times when he refused to pay.

Murial Correa is a criminologist for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. She was called as an expert on gunshot residue (GSR) Wednesday and to speak about the testing done on the murder weapon and any gunshot residue found on the suspect. She testified that the sample taken from White's face tested positive for it, but the samples taken from his hands did not.

The state questioned how easily GSR can be removed and Correa said it can be wiped or washed from your hands easily. The defense then asked Correa if they knew where exactly GSR comes from. She answered by saying they are only able to test for the presence of GSR, not for the specific gun it came from, meaning it could have come from a different gun being fired or even from touching something that had GSR on it.

Correa also testified that they only confirmed there were five particles of GSR found on White's face, which the defense said seemed like a very small amount. Correa said they do not have time to confirm every single GSR particle and that numbers don't matter, as they simply view GSR as present or absent.

Anthony Burchfield, a DNA analyst with the OSBI, also testified about a hoodie, backpack and gun found near the crime scene. He said White's DNA was not present on the bag, though he said they only tested portions of the bag's straps. He said White's DNA could have been on the gun, but there were too many DNA samples on it to confirm whether his DNA, was present or absent.

The Defense then called the last witness of the day, recalling Detective Fernando Diaz, who testified Tuesday. The defense focused on testimony given by Frank Crowley, a key witness who also testified Tuesday that he saw White kill Brewer. The defense said Crowley had several inconsistencies between his statement to police on the night of the murder and his testimony in court. They referred to inconsistencies as lies, including what Crowley said about his job and the color of the hoodie he said White was wearing.

Detective Diaz said he felt those were minor inconsistencies and that Crowley has said White was the killer from the very beginning.

Detective Diaz is the only witness the defense plans on calling to the stand. The state, however, has one more tomorrow, the medical examiner, who was unable to testify today because of a scheduling conflict.

