Archbishop visits local Catholic school

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Archbishop of Oklahoma City came to Lawton to share Mass with a group of local students.

Archbishop Paul Coakley visited St. Mary's Catholic School Wednesday afternoon in honor of National Catholic Schools week, an annual celebration of Catholic education.

The Archbishop selects one school to visit each year, and chose St. Mary's for 2017.

Principal Nancy Post said she was happy for his decision, as his visit is something meaningful for the children.


"They never quite know what to think about the archbishop because they see him in Mass as the man with the tall hat on, she said, so they get to see him in the classroom as just a person like you or I."
 

In observance of the celebratory week, St. Marys is hosting a community event the weekend of the Feb 4, holding an open house after each Mass one after the 5 pm Mass on Saturday, and two after the Sunday morning Masses at 8:30 and 11 am.
 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

