Archbishop visits local Catholic school

France's election campaign watchdog is investigating a hacking attack and document leak targeting presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron that his political movement calls a bid to disrupt tense vote.
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
For the second time, President Donald Trump has seen his candidate for secretary of the Army to withdraw from consideration.
Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.
