GOP senators move Scott Pruitt ahead as Dems boycott vote
Source OK.gov
By MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans voted to send to the full Senate the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
The vote came after Republican suspended committee rules to muscle through the vote, because Democrats boycotted the meeting.
Seats reserved for the 10 Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee were empty Thursday, as the meeting to advance the nomination of Scott Pruitt was gaveled to order. Accusing the absent Democrats of obstruction, the remaining 11 Republicans voted unanimously to suspend rules requiring at least two members of the minority party to be present for a vote to be held.
In 2013, GOP members of the same committee boycotted a similar committee meeting on Gina McCarthy, President Obama's then-nominee for EPA administrator. McCarthy was eventually approved by the Senate, serving in the post until Trump's inauguration earlier this month.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
