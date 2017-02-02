Eleven flu deaths reported in Oklahoma

OK (KSWO) – Eleven Oklahomans have succumbed to influenza this year; there has been three more deaths reported since last week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 584 people hospitalized during the flu season; 95 people have been hospitalized since last week.

Ten of the Oklahoma victims were over the age of 65, one was a child.

