Two men charged in death of Wagoner Co teen

WAGONER COUNTY, OK- Two men are facing 1st-degree murder charges in connection to the killing and burning of an Okay teen.

Charges were filed yesterday against Joshua Herrington and Cody Thompson. Wagoner County Sheriff’s investigators say Herrington and Thompson shot, killed and then burned Brennon Davis, 15, last month.

Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies got a 911 call in January about a body burning in the Jackson Bay Recreational Area. Witnesses heard gunshots before reporting that they found Davis' burning body. Investigators found several firearms inside of a home that Thompson and Herrington have shared for a couple of months. One gun was taken in as evidence.

