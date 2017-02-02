New Info on Former OKC Officer Holtzclaw's appeal

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool). Daniel Holtzclaw, center, cries as he stands in front of the judge after the verdicts were read in his trial in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City police officer, was facing dozens of...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Daniel Holtzclaw, a former OKC police officer who was convicted of sexually assaulting 13 women while on duty, filed an appeal yesterday just before the deadline.

Holtzclaw was charged with 36 sex crimes including rape, sexual battery, indecent exposure, and forcible oral sodomy in 2014. He was convicted on 18 of the charges and sentenced to 263 years in prison.

After several extensions, the defense filed an appeal claiming that the prosecution had insufficient evidence to prove Holtzclaw "used or threatened to use force or violence against any of the victims."

The defense team claims a "circus atmosphere" and “publicity turned up dramatically during the trial as a result of incidents occurring around the U.S. and the growing Black Lives Matter movement" deprived Holtzclaw of a fair trial.

The defense also claims Holtzclaw's lawyers failed to present a DNA expert to challenge the state's conclusion and that prosecutors argued facts not in evidence.

