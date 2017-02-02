Governor Fallin announces agreement with Amazon to collect sales taxes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin says online retail giant Amazon will begin collecting sales tax on purchases made by Oklahoma customers, a move she says is estimated to bring "tens of millions of dollars" into state and local coffers.

Fallin announced on Thursday that Amazon will begin collecting sales taxes next month, and that the money will begin flowing into the state in May. She says the revenue will not affect this year's current $870 million budget hole, because the Tax Commission already projected some increased collections as a result of their negotiations with Amazon.

But the governor says she expects cities and towns will see an increase this fiscal year in the amount they receive from Amazon.

Fallin says it's unclear exactly how much the state will collect.

