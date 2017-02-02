Hwy 49 accident sends one to the hospital

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A car accident on Highway 49 around 8:00 this morning sent one person to an area hospital by ambulance.

According to eyewitness reports, a white car was traveling westbound on Highway 49 towards the Love’s station. A semi exiting southbound from I-44 ran the stop sign and smashed into the side of the white car. The white car spun around approximately 270 degrees.

We spoke to the semi driver and he claims that his brakes failed. However, that cannot be substantiated at this time.

The driver of the white car was transported to the hospital with significant injuries to her foot.

