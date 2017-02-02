Grizzly bears at OKC Zoo predict 6 more weeks of winter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Some Oklahoma City Zoo residents are joining in on the fun on Groundhog Day.

Because the Zoo doesn't have groundhogs, Will and Wiley the grizzly bears step in every year to make their prediction. This year, they predicted six more weeks of winter.

It seems like the bears agree with the world's most famous weather critter, Punxsutawney Phil, who delivered the same forecast Thursday morning in the small Pennsylvania town.

