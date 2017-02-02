Pawhuska teacher arrested for indecent exposure during cartwheel

PAWHUSKA, OK (KSWO) – Today, we know more about the substitute teacher who was arrested after allegedly exposing herself to a Pawhuska High School choir class.

Pawhuska Police Department announced that Lacey Sponsler, 34, was arrested for indecent exposure.

Witnesses say Sponsler performed a cartwheel in front the class without any underwear on under her skirt. A video on Snapchat documented the event.

According to police, Sponsler told the students that she wasn’t wearing any underwear before doing the cartwheel and to destroy the video.

Sponsler is no longer employed at the school.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.