Paramedics: 1 dead in trailer fire southwest of Oologah

Paramedics: 1 dead in trailer fire southwest of Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. (AP) - Emergency crews say one person has died in a trailer fire that broke out southwest of the town of Oologah in Rogers County.

A spokesman for the Oologah-Talala Emergency Medical Services District says firefighters arrived Thursday at the detached trailer around 3:25 p.m. to find it fully engulfed in flames.

Service spokesman John Wylie says the fire was extinguished and the state fire marshal has been called to the scene.

Authorities are investigating what caused the fire. The name of the victim wasn't released.

