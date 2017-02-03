Expulsion of Rep Dan Kirby recommended, taxpayer-funded settlement deemed legal

Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
