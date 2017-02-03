Expulsion of Rep Dan Kirby recommended, taxpayer-funded settlement deemed legal

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Representative Dan Kirby, a sitting member of the House, may be kicked out. If he is expelled, it will be the first time in state history a representative has been removed from office.

Two women have accused Kirby of sexual harassment. A House investigative committee has already recommended Kirby’s dismissal. The committee has been investigating the legality of a taxpayer-funded payout to an alleged victim since January.

The 113-page report released by the committee yesterday details Kirby’s harassment. In the report, the $44, 000 settlement was deemed legal.

Kirby claims he was in a consensual relationship after business hours and out of session with one of his legislative aids.

The expulsion recommendation will now go before the House of Representatives where it will need a two-thirds majority vote to kick Kirby out.

