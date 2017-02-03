Artwork by Cameron University faculty and students selected for juried exhibition

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Artwork by Cameron University students Jake Baker and Timothy Brown and faculty members Monika Linehan and Katherine Liontas-Warren are among 50 artists selected for inclusion in the 2017 Individual Artists of Oklahoma Annual Juried Exhibition.

“This is the first time both Jake and Timothy have entered a juried exhibition, and the members of the art faculty are thrilled that they both had submissions selected,” says Linehan, Professor of Art. “We encourage all of our students to enter juried shows. Often they are hesitant because they feel that as students, they cannot compete with professional artists. Jake and Timothy’s success with their first entries is evidence of the outstanding quality of the work they have produced.”

Baker, from Cache, will exhibit two oil paintings created in the Spring 2016 beginning painting class. “The Way I Move Through Life” is a narrative and symbolic self-portrait, and “Rotting on The Edge of A Sword” is a narrative image inspired by his tour of duty in the Middle East. Brown, a senior studio art major from Lawton, will exhibit “Nude Sitting with Her Back Turned,” a pastel drawing from life created in the Fall 2016 figure drawing class. Linehan will exhibit a representational pastel painting, “Red Sky At Morning (Portrait of Nelson Norman).” Liontas-Warren has two abstract watercolor landscapes, “A Storm Haven” and “Open Flood Gates at Medicine Park” in the exhibition.

The show runs through February 10 at the IAO Gallery in Oklahoma City.

