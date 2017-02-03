Teachers can receive free toothbrushes, lessons for Children’s Dental Health Month

OK (KSWO)- Kool Smiles dentistry is giving away free lesson plans and toothbrushes to preschool and Pre-K-5 teachers for Children’s Dental Health Month.

“Teachers are some of our most important allies in the fight against childhood tooth decay, so we are thrilled to see so many educators utilizing these free resources in their classrooms,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, Chief Dental Officer for Kool Smiles. “Dental health education – including teaching children about the importance of brushing, flossing and healthy eating – can play a powerful role in reducing oral health disparities and shaping positive dental habits early in life.”

Visit www.mykoolsmiles.com/dentallessonplans for more information.

