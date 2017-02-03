Cool off at Medicine Park's Annual Polar Plunge tomorrow

This 2015 photo shows some of the brave people kaming the plunge into Bath Lake. (Source KSWO)

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- It'll be a chilly one tomorrow and, while many might be relaxing at home underneath a blanket to keep warm, many are going to jump in Medicine Creek.

It's part of Medicine Park Tavern's Annual Polar Plunge. The Tavern opens at noon and the parade to the creek will start at 2 o'clock and immediately after the plunge begins!

And once you get warmed up after jumping in, you can enjoy live music with Smilin' Bob English and food at the Tavern.

