Comanche County Special Election is February 14th

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Voters will go to the polls February 14th for the Annual School / Special City of Lawton Election.

Friday, February 10th, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the March 7th Elgin Public Schools Special Election. Any persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Early voting will be available at the County Election Board office from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. February 9th and 10th. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on February 14th. You will need valid identification

Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, wants accommodation information or to view a sample ballot can do so at the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.

