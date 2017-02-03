Comanche County Special Election is February 14th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche County Special Election is February 14th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Voters will go to the polls February 14th for the Annual School / Special City of Lawton Election.

Friday, February 10th, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the March 7th Elgin Public Schools Special Election. Any persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Early voting will be available at the County Election Board office from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. February 9th and 10th.  Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on February 14th. You will need valid identification

Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, wants accommodation information or to view a sample ballot can do so at the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • French put pro-EU Macron into presidency, dash Le Pen hopes

    French put pro-EU Macron into presidency, dash Le Pen hopes

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:01:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:01:09 GMT

    The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

    The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

  • Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

    Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:00:24 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:00:24 GMT
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday night signed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate. (Source: KGBT/CNN))Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday night signed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate. (Source: KGBT/CNN))

    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with...

    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities.

  • Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:52:08 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:52:08 GMT

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

    •   
Powered by Frankly