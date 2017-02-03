Comanche County accepting Declarations of Candidacy for municipa - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche County accepting Declarations of Candidacy for municipal offices next week

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Candidates for municipal office in Comanche County may file Declarations of Candidacy between 8 a.m. on February 6th and 5 p.m. February 8th.

Offices for the following municipalities are accepting candidates:

  • City of Cache ---Mayor, City Clerk, Council Member Ward 1, Council Member Ward 3
  • City of Elgin --- Mayor, Council Member Ward 1, Council Member Ward 3,
  • City of Geronimo ---Council Member Ward 2, Council Member Ward 4,
  • Town of Chattanooga --- (1) One Trustee position
  • Town of Faxon --- (2) Two Trustee positions, 4 year term
  • Town of Fletcher --- (2) Two Trustee positions, 4 year term
  • Town of Indiahoma --- (1) One Trustee position, 4 year term
  • Town of Medicine Park --- (2) Two Trustee positions, 4 year terms and (2) Two Trustee positions, unexpired terms
  • Town of Sterling --- (2) Two Trustee positions, 4 year term and (3) Three Trustee positions, unexpired term

The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled for April 4th.

