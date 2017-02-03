National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart disease in women

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- February 3rd is National Wear Red Day. Men and women across the country wore the color to show support and raise awareness about heart disease in women.

About 9 years ago Marcy Moody was told by her doctors during her pregnancy, she had cardiomyopathy, a heredity disease that makes it hard for the heart to deliver blood to the body. She was pregnant with twins at the time

"I remember the first day after I was diagnosed, said Moody. “They sent me home and the nurses said don't worry about the babies we'll take care of them. So, they would call me and give me updates on the boys so that was really hard not to be able to be there with them."



She said the thought of not being able to care for her sons was her biggest fear.



This day reminded her of what she was able to overcome.



"Of course at 6:30 this morning I texted everyone not to forget to wear red,” said Moody. “It's a very important month especially for women because I think a lot of us don't pay attention to our health and what's going on with it. I know I didn't."



According to the American Heart Association, many women don't pay attention to some of the symptoms often believing this is a disease that affects older men.



Comanche County Memorial Hospital Cardiologist Dr. Bassam Saliba said Moody's heart disease was a rare case.



"After you give birth you are a little bit short wind but these are people who start becoming extremely displaced even at rest,” said Saliba. “Or short of breath even at rest and when they lay flat they feel they are suffocated."



He said some risk factors for any heart disease are uncontrollable while others you can treat, manage or control by making simple changes in your lifestyle.



"Eat healthily,” said Saliba.“The less animal fat you eat the better. Quitting tobacco and getting moderately active I mean you don't have to be an athlete. You know just simply about talking walks regular walks. About you know doing some kind of exercise. To get your heart rate pumping.



Moody said she continues to get her check-ups every six months. But as far as herself and the twins they are all doing well.



"With a good diet and exercise when I can for the most important part,” said Moody. “I do activities with my boys they are nine now. We play basketball, baseball so I get out in the yard and I'm able to that with them and that very important to me."



